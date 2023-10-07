Sunny, breezy and cool for your Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a chilly start to the day, look for sunshine and scattered clouds for your Saturday. Highs should range from the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Clouds return in earnest to the weather picture Sunday into Monday, with highs in the 50′s and 60′s and lows in the 30′s to low 40′s. That cold air mass will stick with us as we head through the midweek, meaning a chance for patchy areas of morning frost through early Monday and early Tuesday (mainly north). Our next best chance for rain should arrive Wednesday, with showers continuing through Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cool sunshine, scattered clouds and breezy winds. High: 60°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and decreasing winds. Low: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 63°.

