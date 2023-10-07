Sunny, breezy and cool for your Saturday

Chilly nights with wind chills in the 30s by morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a chilly start to the day, look for clouds moving out and sunshine moving in for your Saturday.  Highs should range from the 50′s to near 60 degrees.  Clouds return to the weather picture Sunday into Monday, with highs in the 50′s and 60′s and lows in the 30′s to low 40′s. That cold air mass will stick with us as we head through the midweek, meaning a chance for patchy areas of morning frost through the period (mainly north). Our next best chance for rain should arrive Wednesday, with showers continuing through Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and breezy winds. A few clouds by afternoon. High: 60°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and decreasing winds.  Low: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 63°.

