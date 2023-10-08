Augustana gets a big homecoming win

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Millikin scored first Saturday afternoon at Augustana’s homecoming, but like any good party guest, the Vikings were just fashionably late.

Big Blue had a 3-0 after the first quarter, but then the blue and yellow of the Vikings plundered the next 42 points on their way to a dominant 42-3 win.

Cole Bhardwaj threw for a pair of touchdowns, and Tyler Rivelli and Mike DiGioia each ran for two scores. On the other side of the ball, Darren Oregon led the way with a pair of interceptions.

Augie will travel to St. Louis next weekend to face Washington.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.