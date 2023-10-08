Chilly weather continues across the region

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not as chilly a start for much of the viewing area as cloudy skies continue through the region. Look for scattered clouds this morning, followed by gradual clearing late this afternoon into early evening. Highs should reach the 50′s and 60′s this afternoon. Temperatures tumble into the 30′s tonight, with more widespread frost possible by Monday morning and again early Tuesday. Don’t forget to bring in or cover up any sensitive plants you wish to keep. We’re entering into an unseasonably cool period for much of the work week, with readings mainly in the 50′s to lower 60′s. Rain chances return Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. A shower or sprinkles possible? High: 63°. Wind: Bec. N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering clouds this evening, then clearing late. Frost possible toward morning. Low: 38°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: morning frost. Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably cool. High: 59°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

