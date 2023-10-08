Chilly weather continues across the region

Areas of frost possible late tonight into early Monday
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds(KWQC)
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not as chilly a start for much of the viewing area as cloudy skies continue through the region. Look for scattered clouds this morning, followed by gradual clearing late this afternoon into early evening. Highs should reach the 50′s and 60′s this afternoon. Temperatures tumble into the 30′s tonight, with more widespread frost possible by Monday morning and again early Tuesday. Don’t forget to bring in or cover up any sensitive plants you wish to keep. We’re entering into an unseasonably cool period for much of the work week, with readings mainly in the 50′s to lower 60′s. Rain chances return Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. A shower or sprinkles possible? High: 63°. Wind: Bec. N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering clouds this evening, then clearing late. Frost possible toward morning. Low: 38°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: morning frost. Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably cool. High: 59°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
Deputies seek help to identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in DeWitt
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Chilly weather continues across the region
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Few showers possible tonight
Few showers Sunday
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Sunny, breezy and cool for your Saturday