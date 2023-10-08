Chilly weather continues across the region

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not as chilly a start for much of the viewing area as a weak clipper sweeps through the region. Look for scattered clouds, along with a slight chance for some isolated showers this morning, followed by gradual clearing late this afternoon. Highs should reach the 50′s and 60′s this afternoon. Temperatures tumble into the 30′s tonight, with more widespread frost possible by Monday morning and again early Tuesday. We’re entering into an unseasonably cool period for much of the work week, with readings mainly in the 50′s to lower 60′s. Rain chances return Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers possible. High: 63°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering clouds. Low: 38°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably cool. High: 59°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

