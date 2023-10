STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Newman Comets move to 6-1 on the season after topping Spring Valley Hall 28-0.

Sterling Newman scored the first 28 points of the game before Hall got on the scoreboard with a late touchdown.

The Comets will travel to Kewanee Friday the 13th, while Hall will host Rockridge.

