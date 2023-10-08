Rock Island Y.M.C.A. hosts Haunted Paracon

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – On Saturday, the Rock Island Y.M.C.A. hosted a Haunted Paragon as Halloween approaches.

Guests could experience haunted locations throughout the historic building. Over 60 vendors filled the multi-story haunted building. Saturday’s event was the first of its’ kind at the Y.M.C.A. and event coordinator, Kandi Slater, says that she is pleased with the turnout, and wants this to be an annual event.

“The haunted old Rock Island Y.M.C.A. is a fabulous location,” said Slater. “It’s a historic landmark that needs to be preserved. So, I wanted to do something to help Lisa keep this location open and restore it and keep it open. So, all of us paranormal investigators can continue to enjoy the location.”

Paranormal activity fans had a chance to meet and greet some of their favorite psychics, mediums and tv-personalities as well as many other inactive activities.

“You know, being involved in the paranormal field and having a passion for history and locations in maintaining these,” said Travel Channel Investigator Dave Schrader. “That’s a big reason that drew me to come out to the conference. And candy was sweet and offered the opportunity for me to come here and do a talk and meet and greet with so many amazing people that have like interests, I just wanted to be a part of that.”

“Getting to meet individuals you never met before in life and that’s what this is all about,” said Psychic Medium Rick Hayes. “It’s a great cause, I’m glad to hear it’s going to be next year. I’m going to be back. So, because I’ve enjoyed it and like I said, I’m glad to see how the community is embracing this as well.”

Ghost themed merchandise could be purchased throughout as well as raffle baskets. All ticket sales and raffle tickets go directly to the historic haunted Y.M.C.A. for the upkeep and preservation of the building.

