A safety training course offered at Snowstar as temperatures begin to cool down

ANDALUSIA, Ill. {KWQC} -- As temperatures are starting to cool down, it won’t be long until snow is on the ground. Safety training with the National Ski Patrol is underway at Snowstar Winter Sports Park in Andalusia.

A helicopter landing at Snowstar highlighted the day for the trainees. The morning got started with the proper operation of the ski lifts, CPR training, and simulation with Life Flight. Speaking with the staff of Snowstar, they average about 100 injuries per year. Thankfully, the helicopter has not been called to service in over a decade. This upcoming snow season, the staff hopes to continue that but stay prepared for the what ifs.

Over a dozen volunteers took part in the safety training offered at Snowstar. Even Jossie, the patrol dog. Andalusia Fire Department and EMS were also on hand as the final part of the training was an informational meet and greet with Med Force One, Lead Flight Nurse, Justin Hicks about the importance of being fast, but efficient.

“They’ve had an accident, and they need transport over to, you know, Iowa City or Peoria, we can get them there very quickly,” said Hicks. “And the only way we can be quick and efficient is if we train everybody to know what we need to help assist us and to make things move smoother as a team that we work together.”

National Ski Patrol Representative, Gary Pearsall says that the helicopter hasn’t been needed for over 10 years. Pearsall stressed the importance, that just because they don’t need it that day, they need to prepare for the what ifs.

“Well, in order to have a safe environment, you need people trained in the proper skills to go through these trainings and proper skills and knowledge to get them,” said Pearsall. “So, if they have an incident on the hill, then we can get them off safely.”

Pearsall says that they have 27 patrol members. Each of them being volunteers. June Heller is completing her training to be able to join Pearsall and the fellow patrol members. She said that Sunday’s training is crucial to know.

“So, we learn how to move people without harming them,” said Heller. “We also learn to assess the scene, make sure we know how they got hurt so that we can tell the hospital or the ambulance how they got hurt.”

The staff at Snowstar is preparing for another eventful winter season. It all depends on Mother Nature when they will officially open. To operate their artificial snow, it needs to be below 30 degrees outside. They are hopeful by the first week of December to be fully operational. Until then, they’re continuing to get their team ready as their number one priority is safety.

Before hitting the slopes, Snowstar is having their Ski Swap on November 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., where snow goods are available to purchase at a discounted price.

