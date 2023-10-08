Woman, 76, flees crash with man on hood of her car, deputies say

Authorities say the suspect carried the man two miles away, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour. (FLAGLER CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PALM COAST, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida woman is facing serious charges after authorities say she tried to flee the scene of a crash and ended up driving down the road with a man on the hood of her car.

The incident was caught on camera.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Cheryl Henderson was involved in a minor accident Sept. 30. She reportedly started driving away, and the driver of the other car jumped on the hood of her SUV.

Authorities say Henderson didn’t stop driving, and she carried the other driver two miles away, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour.

“This could have become a deadly incident,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. “Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries, but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment to the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again.”

Henderson has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and battery with a deadly weapon. She was released on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

