Bettendorf schools host forum for School Board candidates

The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast a Bettendorf school board candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

The forum, hosted by the Bettendorf Community School District, will be held in the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, at 3333 18th Street.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 7 election are:

  • Erin Bannerman
  • Paul Castro (Incumbent)
  • Joanna Doerder (Incument)
  • Rebecca Eastman (Incumbent)
  • Kevin Freking
  • Patrick Larkin
  • Ryan McGivern
  • Mindy Pace-Smith

No political signs or attire will be allowed inside the building. Attendees who cause any disruptions during the forum will be asked to leave.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can submit on the form below.

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and kwqc.com, the KWQC News App.

