Bettendorf schools host forum for School Board candidates

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast a Bettendorf school board candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

The forum, hosted by the Bettendorf Community School District, will be held in the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, at 3333 18th Street.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 7 election are:

Erin Bannerman

Paul Castro (Incumbent)

Joanna Doerder (Incument)

Rebecca Eastman (Incumbent)

Kevin Freking

Patrick Larkin

Ryan McGivern

Mindy Pace-Smith

No political signs or attire will be allowed inside the building. Attendees who cause any disruptions during the forum will be asked to leave.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can submit on the form below.

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and kwqc.com, the KWQC News App.

