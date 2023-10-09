Brady St water main break closing lanes through weekend, and Warren Street sewer work

A pair of traffic alerts for the City of Davenport.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A water main break is causing lane closures on Brady Street.

According to the city’s website, Brady will be down to two lanes between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Interstate 80 for a water main break beginning Monday.

Davenport expects work to continue through Sunday.

In addition to Brady Street, more lanes will be closed in Davenport as Iowa American Water Company performs water main and hydrant work: River Drive will have westbound lane reductions between Sturdevant and and Warren through Oct. 16 for watermain updates; Charlotte and Federal; 1800 block of Hayes, 66th and Brady.

Meanwhile, along Warren Street, Hawkeye Paving will be doing sewer work and the street will be closed between West 9th Street and West 14th Street.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

