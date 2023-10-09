Brady St water main break closing lanes through weekend

The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break is causing lane closures on Brady Street.

According to the city’s website, Brady will be down to two lanes between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Interstate 80 for a water main break beginning Monday.

Davenport expects work to continue through Sunday.

In addition to Brady Street, more lanes will be closed in Davenport as Iowa American Water Company performs water main and hydrant work: River Drive will have westbound lane reductions between Sturdevant and and Warren through Oct. 16 for watermain updates; Charlotte and Federal; 1800 block of Hayes, 66th and Brady.

