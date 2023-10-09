Congressman Eric Sorensen tours Quad Cities International Airport, comments on Israel

Congressman Sorensen commented on the war in Israel saying the war hits close to home. He offered his support to those impacted.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Congressman Eric Sorensen, Illinois 17th Congressional District, toured the Quad Cities International Airport, discussing future developments and highlighting work being done to install a potential spaceport at the facility. But amid the ‘stunning weekend attack’ into southern Israel towns from Hamas, Congressman Sorensen took a moment to speak on the matter.

Congressman Sorensen commented on the war in Israel saying the war hits close to home. He said he was in Israel himself, just six weeks ago and he offered his support for those impacted.

“We have to understand that any intracity that is inflicted on innocent people and innocent families cannot stand and the United States has to stand with Israel,” Congressman Sorensen reflected. “I’m proud to say that we’re going to do everything that we can for the innocent men and women there.”

Congressman Sorensen toured the airport, located at 2200 69th Avenue in Moline, Monday along with Quad cities International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner.

In September it was reported that the Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners was considering the future of space travel and the board recently approved a commercial spaceport planning study.

Airport leadership said it wants to ensure the Quad Cities is at the forefront of that development.

During the tour, Congressman Sorensen also discussed potential developments at the airport that he says will grow good-paying jobs at the facility.

Congressman Eric Sorensen tours Quad Cities International Airport, comments on Israel
