Congressman Eric Sorensen tours Quad Cities International Airport

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Congressman Eric Sorensen, Illinois 17th Congressional District, toured the Quad Cities International Airport, discussing future developments and highlighting work being done to install a potential spaceport at the facility.

Congressman Sorensen toured the airport, located at 2200 69th Avenue in Moline on Monday along with Quad cities International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner.

In September it was reported that the Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners was considering the future of space travel and the board recently approved a commercial spaceport planning study.

Airport leadership said it wants to ensure the Quad Cities is at the forefront of that development.

During the tour, Congressman Sorensen also took time to speak to the media and discussed potential developments at the airport that he says will grow good-paying jobs at the facility.

