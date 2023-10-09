Construction to impact entry to UnityPoint Clinic SourthPark Pointe, Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with UnityPoint Clinic SouthPark Pointe say construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 9 on 16th Street that will impact the entry into the clinic. Because of the construction, officials are giving drivers a heads up on what to expect as drivers may need to use a different entrance to access the clinic.

According to a media release from UnityPoint Clinic SouthPark Pointe officials, for those entering from 16th Street and 36th Avenue, turn on 25th Street and follow to 39th Avenue to enter. You may also access the clinic locations from John Deere Road and 16th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use the entrance located directly in front of Jersey Mike’s, the media release stated. Although you will see improvements to the streetscape near the clinic locations, staff says they will remain open for care.

Additionally, the media release added that patients with scheduled appointments will be alerted to the construction via appointment reminders.

For walk-in care needs, UnityPoint Clinic Express Care remains open to serve patients, the media release concluded. Reserve your spot online, here.

