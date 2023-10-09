Cool sun early in the work week

Another chance for frost late tonight into early Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FROST ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM for areas along and north of Highway 30***

We could start the work week with something we haven’t seen in quite a while—frost! Clouds have hung on a bit longer than expected, so that may limit frost formation for most of us, but there is still a chance, mainly along and north of Highway 30.  The rest of the day will bring mostly sunny, breezy and cool conditions, with highs in the 50′s to low 60′s. Expect a better chance of the frost scenario Tuesday morning, before rain returns to the region through the rest of the week. We’re talking multiple rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms through the period. Precipitation could become moderate to heavy at times, with some locations getting 1″ to 2″+ Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Morning frost, mainly north. Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably cool. High: 61°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cold. Areas of frost developing late. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Early morning frost. Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 63°.

