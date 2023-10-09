Cool sunshine (and a few clouds) Monday afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We started the work week with something we haven’t seen in quite a while---our first frost advisory of the season! Clouds lingered a bit longer than expected, so that limited frost formation for most of us, but at least the rest of the day will feature mostly sunny, breezy and cool conditions. Afternoon highs should reach the 50′s to low 60′s. Expect a better chance for the frost scenario early Tuesday morning, followed by sunny and milder weather. Rain returns to the region through the rest of the week, with multiple rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms through the period. Precipitation could become moderate to heavy at times, with some locations getting 1″ to 2″+ totals Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably cool. High: 61°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Areas of frost developing late. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Early morning frost. Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 63°.

