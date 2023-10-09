Deacon Hill reflects on first career start

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In his first start as Iowa’s starting QB, Deacon Hill completed 6/21 passes for 110 yards, one TD, and one INT in Iowa’s 20-14 win over Purdue.

“Obviously I think it was pretty shaky, especially in the first half but I’m gonna learn a lot from it, it’s a great opportunity to learn and proceed as a player, and as a person and you know we got the win fortunately and so I think there’s a lot of room for growth but I thought I grew a lot as well” said Hill.

Erick All had 97 yards receiving and one TD in the win.

I’m surprised he said that he was jittery earlier because he didn’t show it a bit like his demeanor was he’s really just a calm guy, and he never seems to high or too low, he’s always just someone that you can rely on when it comes to you know bringing the team together and calming us down.

“He hung in there. Kept doing a good job, and the last one he threw down our right side, it looked pretty good to me. Was hoping that was going to be a little bit more open. From where I stand, it looks like the guy did a pretty decent job covering, and an excellent throw and a great job by Erick to finish it” said head coach Kirk Ferentz.

