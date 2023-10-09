Dwyer & Michaels
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The long time, Quad Cities’ morning radio veterans, Dwyer & Michaels on radio station 97X, are featured twice on Monday’s Paula Sands Live.
Some of the radio station’s upcoming events include:
- The Stay Out of the Ditch Car Show, presented by Scott Co. Sheriff’s Reserve and 97X on Saturday, Oct. 14 is happening at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m. as a benefit for two local animal shelters. Further details about the benefit car show can be found at the Facebook event page here.
- The Dwyer & MIchaels’ Halloween Costume Ball will be held Friday, Oct. 27 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information about the Halloween Costume Ball, visit https://97x.com/dwyer-michaels-halloween-ball-returning-for-2023/.
To visit the Dwyer & Michaels Radio Show webpage, click www.2dorks.com
