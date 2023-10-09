Early voting for Davenport primary ends at 4:30 pm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today is the last day to vote early in the Davenport city primary.

Those wishing to still vote early must go before 4:30 p.m. to the Scott County Auditor’s Office at 600 W. 4th St. Voting is on the first floor.

The primary on Tuesday is for Davenport mayoral and ward candidates. The winners will face off in the general election on Nov. 7.

CANDIDATE PROFILES: TV6 reached out to all primary candidates with a questionnaire. Read the profiles of all that responded here.

Candidates in Davenport include:

For mayor: Ken Croken, Mike Matson, Yvonne M Collins and Brandon Westmoreland.

For Ward 2 alderman: Judith Lee, John Paustian and Tim Dunn.

For Ward 3 alderman: Paul T Vasquez, Don Hesseltine, Todd Allen Pirck, Marion Meginnis and DeWayne L Simons.

For Ward 4 alderman: Jade Burkholder, Robby Ortiz and Caleb Arthur Shelbourn.

For Ward 7 alderman: William Pamperin, Mhisho Lynch, Scott Ryder and Derek Cornette.

Websites to register, check your voter status or for more election information:

On Nov. 7, Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will use their regular assigned voting locations.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.