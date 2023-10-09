Electric Doctor

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Lanum of Electric Doctor is featured during “Ask The Experts” week.

Topics covered include how the business is absolutely expert in home standby needs--both automatic and portable. Something recommended is full-house lightning and surge protection and other home electrical system upgrades.

Electric Doctor offers Emergency Service 24/7 on any day and at any time--for any problem.

Electric Doctor is located at 1435 Brown Street, Bettendorf, IA. The phone number is 563-823-4188.

