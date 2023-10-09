Emergency water main repair underway, West Burlington

The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break occurred on Monday, at approximately 3:45 p.m. and city officials say emergency water main repair is underway.

City officials say the affected location is in Beaverdale Subdivision in West Burlington.

Officials said the water is being shut off immediately due to the nature of the break and until the contractor for the Beaverdale Subdivision / HOA receives the necessary parts and completes the repairs.

The main break will not affect hydrants, officials added. The fire department has been made aware of the issue and following the repairs, a boil order will likely be in effect for the Beaverdale Subdivision/HOA.

Officials say water will be off in the Beaverdale Subdivision until repairs are completed.

