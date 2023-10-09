Experts share important information to remember for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Breast Cancer Awareness Month is just underway and experts are reminding people of the important information they should know about breast cancer.

Doctors see breast cancer more in women than they do men and according to the CDC, over 40,000 women and about 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a disease where cells in the breast grow out of control and the kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.

The most common two types of breast cancer are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma. The cancer cells begin in the ducts and then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also spread, or metastasize, to other parts of the body.

Invasive lobular carcinoma. Cancer cells begin in the lobules and then spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by. These invasive cancer cells can also spread to other parts of the body.

“It’s absolutely more common for women to get it. However, when men do get it the scary part is often times it goes undetected for too long because men just don’t have the same awareness as women do that they need to go to get something checked out if they don’t feel right or if they feel something that isn’t right isn’t normal,” Tara Erpelding, Director of Oncology for Genesis Health.

There are common warning signs to look for and factors that put one person more at risk for breast cancer than another in both men and women.

The CDC says a few common warning signs of breast cancer are a lump in the breast or underarms, pain in any area of the breast, and irritation or dimpling of breast skin. Factors that put both men and women at higher risk for breast cancer include genetic mutations, old age, or radiation therapy treatment.

It is recommended that people get screened for breast cancer at least once a year, Genesis Health says they have options for those who can’t afford screening.

“Genesis specifically has a voucher program that we do that helps the uninsured or the underinsured get those mammograms that they need. They would just call up one of our Genesis mammogram locations there are five of them within the area and could say they need a mammogram. When they get there share that they’re having cost concerns and we will follow up with them and assist,” said Erpelding.

In 2022 there were over 2,800 cases of breast cancer in Iowa and over 11,000 in Illinois.

Oct 14, Genesis Health will host the Gather for the Cure, a fundraiser that helps provide free mammograms through a voucher program. The event is scheduled to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Scott County Park, Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter.

