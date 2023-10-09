Family Resources: October, Domestic Violence Awareness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month which brings about an opportunity to talk about what domestic violence is and how we can help those in their struggle.

Cassandra a Campus Sexual Assault Advocate with Family Resources and Michi Domestic Violence Supervisor with Family Resources share insight about how survivors can seek help with the resources available through Family Resources along with domestic violence awareness upcoming events.

Family Resources Information:

Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

Family Resources Phone: 563-326-6431 ext. 3

Website: FamRes.org

