Fort Madison police investigating after robbery Saturday

The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police investigate a robbery at Dollar General Saturday.

Fort Madison police responded to a report of a robbery Saturday about 9 a.m. at Dollar General, 429 Avenue H, according to a media release.

A man went into the store with a knife and told the clerk to open the register, police said. He then removed cash from the drawer and fled on foot.

Police said no one was injured.

According to police, the man is described as medium height and, smaller build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and a blue facemask.

Further details are being withheld pending investigation, police said.

The Fort Madison Police Department asks area residents and businesses to check their security camera video about the time of the robbery for any similar sightings. Information can be submitted to the police department office Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., (319)372-2525, and to LeeComm Dispatch 24/7 at (319)372-1310.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

Davenport city primary election Tuesday
Davenport city primary Tuesday
Davenport will hold primary elections for mayoral and city council races on Oct. 10, 2023.
Early voting for Davenport primary ends at 4:30 pm
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
Fastcast: Monday, Oct. 9, a.m.