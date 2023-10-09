Fort Madison police investigating after robbery Saturday

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police investigate a robbery at Dollar General Saturday.

Fort Madison police responded to a report of a robbery Saturday about 9 a.m. at Dollar General, 429 Avenue H, according to a media release.

A man went into the store with a knife and told the clerk to open the register, police said. He then removed cash from the drawer and fled on foot.

Police said no one was injured.

According to police, the man is described as medium height and, smaller build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and a blue facemask.

Further details are being withheld pending investigation, police said.

The Fort Madison Police Department asks area residents and businesses to check their security camera video about the time of the robbery for any similar sightings. Information can be submitted to the police department office Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., (319)372-2525, and to LeeComm Dispatch 24/7 at (319)372-1310.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.