Greenwood Cemetery fall cleanup

The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
By Alexis Terrana
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual fall cleanup of Greenwood cemetery in Muscatine, Iowa has begun.

According to cemetery staff, family members or gravesite caretakers should remove all grave decorations by Sunday Oct.15. Remaining grave decorations will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff after Sunday.

Grave decorations include: wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, statuary, toys, cobblestones, potted plants and more. Undecorated metal shepherd’s hooks, remembrance vigil candles, and solar lights will not be removed.

New grave decorations can be brought to the grave sites anytime after Nov. 1, 2023 with no more than two decorations per site.

For more information call (563) 263-7051 or email greenwood@muscatineiowa.gov.

