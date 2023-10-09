Local Jewish leader reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel

Local Jewish leader reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel
By Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared war after the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched a massive coordinated attack on Israeli soil this weekend. Hundreds of men, women and children have already been killed, following airstrikes and gunfire.

The attacks on Israel have sent shockwaves around the world, including the Quad Cities. Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Allan Ross, is stunned by the magnitude and brutality of the assault.

“It’s the most horrific attack on Jews since the 1948 War of Independence,” said Ross, “and actually the holocaust.” He added, “It’s a terrible, terrible nightmare that Israel is going through, as well as Israeli supporters throughout the world.”

It’s been 75 years since Israel fought to become an independent state, and the scars of history continue to haunt survivors and their families. The events currently unfolding have opened up deep wounds from the past.

Ross is the son of a holocaust survivor. He recalls a message that his father, and other survivors, have repeated over the years.

“They’ve always said, if somebody says they’re going to kill you, believe them,” said Ross, “Hamas says they’re going to kill Jews. So we got to believe them every day of the week.”

Although the gunfire and airstrikes are taking place thousands of miles away from the Quad Cities, Ross says it still hits home.

“Israel is one of our home countries,” said Ross, “every time we pray, we face toward Jerusalem. It’s our ancestral home. It’s where Judaism was born.”

Ross says his organization is in close contact with other federations across North America and Israel. He added, they will be prepared to send help to Israel, as soon as it is safe to do so, to help rebuild.

The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities has been partners with the Christian community for two decades. The 20th annual “Night to Honor Israel” event was already scheduled for next Sunday. Despite the tragedies unfolding abroad, the event will still be held at River City Church in Moline, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
Deputies seek help to identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in DeWitt
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees

Latest News

Local Jewish leader reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel
Local Jewish leader reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel
Frost north tonight,,, more widespread Monday night!
First Alert Forecast - Frost north tonight,,, more widespread Monday night!
Safety training with the National Ski Patrol is underway at Snowstar Winter Sports Park in...
A safety training course offered at Snowstar as temperatures begin to cool down
Safety training with the National Ski Patrol is underway at Snowstar Winter Sports Park in...
A safety training course offered at Snowstar as temperatures begin to cool down