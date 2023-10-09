Local Jewish leader reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared war after the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched a massive coordinated attack on Israeli soil this weekend. Hundreds of men, women and children have already been killed, following airstrikes and gunfire.

The attacks on Israel have sent shockwaves around the world, including the Quad Cities. Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Allan Ross, is stunned by the magnitude and brutality of the assault.

“It’s the most horrific attack on Jews since the 1948 War of Independence,” said Ross, “and actually the holocaust.” He added, “It’s a terrible, terrible nightmare that Israel is going through, as well as Israeli supporters throughout the world.”

It’s been 75 years since Israel fought to become an independent state, and the scars of history continue to haunt survivors and their families. The events currently unfolding have opened up deep wounds from the past.

Ross is the son of a holocaust survivor. He recalls a message that his father, and other survivors, have repeated over the years.

“They’ve always said, if somebody says they’re going to kill you, believe them,” said Ross, “Hamas says they’re going to kill Jews. So we got to believe them every day of the week.”

Although the gunfire and airstrikes are taking place thousands of miles away from the Quad Cities, Ross says it still hits home.

“Israel is one of our home countries,” said Ross, “every time we pray, we face toward Jerusalem. It’s our ancestral home. It’s where Judaism was born.”

Ross says his organization is in close contact with other federations across North America and Israel. He added, they will be prepared to send help to Israel, as soon as it is safe to do so, to help rebuild.

The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities has been partners with the Christian community for two decades. The 20th annual “Night to Honor Israel” event was already scheduled for next Sunday. Despite the tragedies unfolding abroad, the event will still be held at River City Church in Moline, starting at 6:30 p.m.

