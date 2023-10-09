Police: Man reportedly tells youths to get into his truck or be poisoned

Police are looking for a vehicle was described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up...
Police are looking for a vehicle was described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.(Granby Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a suspicious incident where a passenger in a pick-up truck told a group of kids to get in the truck or they would be poisoned.

The Granby Police Department says the incident took place on Friday around 2:50 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms, located at 19 Hartford Ave.

Granby police received a call reporting a group of kids were confronted by several people inside a pick-up truck while walking through the Cumberland Farms parking lot.

“It was reported that the pick-up truck stopped near the youths, and the passenger from within the vehicle told them to get into the truck or they would poison them,” police said.

No one was harmed during the confrontation.

Police say it is unclear if the statement was made with ill intent or if it was a distasteful act to frighten them.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound down Hartford Avenue.

The passenger who reportedly made this statement was described to be a light-skinned male, in...
The passenger who reportedly made this statement was described to be a light-skinned male, in his late 20's - 30's, having either a dark beard or Goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.(Granby Police Department)

Police say the passenger was described as a light-skinned male, in his late 20s-30s, having either a dark beard or goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.

Surveillance video was able to capture photos of a pick-up truck that matched the description given by the kids.

The vehicle is described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen the vehicle is asked to contact the Granby Police Department at (860)-844-5335.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
It happened around 9am on Sunday, October 1st just outside of DeWitt.
Deputies seek help to identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in DeWitt
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees

Latest News

Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
A surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Desperate people dig out dead and injured from Afghanistan earthquakes that killed at least 2,000