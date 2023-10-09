‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘The Price is Right Live’ will be coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport in 2024.

“Get ready to ‘Come on Down’ and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, ‘The Price is Right’, to life in an unforgettable live event,” stated a media release from a ‘The Price is Right’ spokesperson. “Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.”

According to the spokesperson, the Adler Theatre will play host to ‘The Price is Right Live’ interactive stage show on March 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Adler Theatre Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

Alongside our celebrity host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and event the fabulous Showcase, the spokesperson said. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

