‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘The Price is Right Live’ will be coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport in 2024.

“Get ready to ‘Come on Down’ and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, ‘The Price is Right’, to life in an unforgettable live event,” stated a media release from a ‘The Price is Right’ spokesperson. “Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.”

According to the spokesperson, the Adler Theatre will play host to ‘The Price is Right Live’ interactive stage show on March 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Adler Theatre Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

Alongside our celebrity host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and event the fabulous Showcase, the spokesperson said. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say

Latest News

Analog Pizza & Arcade announced return of Christmas pop-up bar.
Analog Pizza & Arcade returns with ‘QC’s largest holiday pop-up, super awesome Christmas Time III’
Because of the construction, officials are giving drivers a heads up on what to expect as...
Construction to impact entry to UnityPoint Clinic SourthPark Pointe, Moline
The need to know news in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 9.
Fastcast: Monday, Oct. 9, noon
Bettendorf Community School District Logo
Bettendorf schools host forum for School Board candidates