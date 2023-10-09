Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested on eluding, theft and drug charges after a chase Monday morning, according to troopers.

Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, two counts of fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a serious misdemeanor. She was also cited for reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and speeding.

According to an arrest affidavit, Iowa State Patrol attempted a stop a beige 2010 Buick Lacrosse about 2:43 a.m. Monday on I-74 westbound at the Grant St overpass that was speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone with a stolen Iowa license plate.

Padavich, later identified as the driver, came to a stop for lights and sirens but then drove away, and a pursuit started.

Padavich drove away from troopers running stop signs and red lights, skidding around corners in a reckless manner around the west side of Bettendorf and the east side of Davenport, troopers said. She averaged a speed of 25 mph or more over the speed limit.

Padavich continued to drive until she was forcefully stopped using a PIT maneuver in the 6100 block of N Brady Street, she then was arrested, troopers said. After finding drug paraphernalia in plain view a search of the vehicle also found a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance in the center console, another glass jar with more suspected methamphetamine residue, and two Iowa plates in the rear passenger pocket market stolen out of Davenport.

According to the affidavit, Padavich was found to have a barred driver’s license, driving a stolen vehicle out of Colorado. She also had a prior eluding and possession of controlled substance convictions in Dubuque County in July 2021.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 19 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records. Padavich is being held on a $5,000 bond and will have to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 60 days of release, and then follow any recommended treatment.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.