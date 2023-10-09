What you need to know before Davenport primary Tuesday

Davenport city primary Tuesday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters in Davenport will head to the polls tomorrow for primary elections.

They will determine who’ll face off one-on-one for the mayor’s office and city council seats.

Turmoil on the city council has been the backdrop to this election. Ald. Robby Ortiz is suing Ald. Tim Kelly for defamation after Kelly alleged Ortiz had used a racial slur. Former Ald. Derek Cornette is suing the city after he was ousted by the council last month. Both Ortiz and Cornette face primary challengers.

All eligible voters in Davenport can cast ballots for mayor.

Three candidates are challenging Mayor Mike Matson – Ken Croken, a state legislator; Yvonne Collins, a CNA; and Brandon Westmoreland, a sales manager.

You can vote for one, and the top two vote-getters go onto the Nov. 7 election.

Your ward might also have multiple candidates running for the same seat. If that’s the case, you can also vote for a city council member.

Half the current council members face challengers.

They are Judith Lee (in Ward 2,) Marion Meginnis (in Ward 3,) Robby Ortiz (in Ward 4) and Derek Cornette (in Ward 7.)

CANDIDATE PROFILES: If you need help learning about the candidates, click here. We asked all the candidates the same six questions about important issues – and posted the responses we received.

FIND YOUR WARD: We also have resources to help you find your ward. On this map, you can type in your address or press the locate button.

Davenport has a map online where voters can see in which ward they live.
VOTING HOURS: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FIND YOU POLLING PLACE: The county auditor’s website also has information on how to find your polling place.

Candidates include:

  • For mayor: Ken Croken, Mike Matson, Yvonne M Collins and Brandon Westmoreland.
  • For Ward 2 alderman: Judith Lee, John Paustian and Tim Dunn.
  • For Ward 3 alderman: Paul T Vasquez, Don Hesseltine, Todd Allen Pirck, Marion Meginnis and DeWayne L Simons.
  • For Ward 4 alderman: Jade Burkholder, Robby Ortiz and Caleb Arthur Shelbourn.
  • For Ward 7 alderman: William Pamperin, Mhisho Lynch, Scott Ryder and Derek Cornette.

TV6 will be covering these races throughout Election Night and will keep viewers up to date.

Websites to register, check your voter status or for more election information:

