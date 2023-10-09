Women United invests to strengthen early childhood education

By Alexis Terrana
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Women United announces awards of $200,000 in grants to support underserved families with access to high-quality child care and remove barriers to kindergarten readiness.

United Way Quad Cities is a social change organization that provides everyone with opportunities to live their best life. They work with determined supporters to improve education, income and health.

According to a media release, Women United, a donor network of United Way Quad Cities, is a community of change makers. Over the past 12 years, they have raised and invested more than $6 million to increase access to quality child care and preschool for underserved children, empower parents with the tools they need to be their child’s first and best teacher, and support the development, attraction and retention of the child care workforce.

Organizations receiving Women United Grants include: community action of Eastern Iowa, EveryChild, SAL community services, and YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. This application process included many key factors to ensure that these organizations were capable of delivering results and committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of young learners and their families, the media release stated.

“These dollars exemplify the impact of people-powered change,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “Women United members are at the forefront of advocating for quality child care and early learning in the Quad Cities, actively supporting their convictions with their generous time and contributions. These strategic investments will not only bridge gaps in early childhood education but also pave the way for brighter futures and more equitable opportunities for the children of the Quad Cities.”

For more information about United Way QC’s Women United donor network, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/womenunited

