1 woman injured in rural Stockton crash Monday

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman was injured after a crash on Highway 20 Monday in rural Stockton, deputies say.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash about 7:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 20 East and South Massbach Road in rural Stockton, according to a media release.

According to deputies, before the crash 26-year-old Katie Lynn Race was driving a gray 2007 Chevy Uplander north on South Massbach Road just south of Highway 20 while 19-year-old Austin C. Eisfeller was driving a red 3005 Stelring cement truck west on Highway 20.

As Race traveled north in the intersection, she failed to stop at a stop sign and then hit Eisfeller’s cement truck, deputies said.

The Stockton Ambulance took Race to an area hospital and was then taken by Iowa AirCare 3 helicopter to a Rockford hospital, deputies said. Eisfeller was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

