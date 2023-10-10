Buffalo city council holds special meeting on PFAS levels in drinking water

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo’s city council held a special council meeting with residents Monday evening to discuss how forever chemicals (PFAS) have been detected in their drinking water.

According to scientists, no amount of PFAS is safe. There’s a growing body of evidence that shows they cause cancer and a number of diseases.

Residents showed up to Monday’s meeting to express their frustration about the status of their water system, which is now running on an emergency backup well. Some say the new water source has damaged their appliances because of lime and calcium buildup.

“There was so much lime and just so much buildup in there from the hardness of the water,” said one resident, “it was our dishwasher, last two months, it’s broken down twice. The ice machine had to have maintenance two times and it’s still not working right because of the hardness level.”

One resident even suggested giving up wells for water altogether. Recommending to the council that the city should get their water from the same company as Davenport. He said, “”Let’s get out of this well business.”

Officials say water tests show high levels of iron in the backup source, now serving the entire community. They say higher levels of iron can lead to a yellowish appearance in the water, and cause white buildup in appliances that are connected to it, but remains safe to use and consume.

Officials are now awaiting PFAS test results for the water now being used as a backup. They say it should arrive this week.

Rock Island’s city council voted to pursue their own PFAS planning study at their meeting Monday evening.

