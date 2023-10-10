Gov. Pritzker, Illinois Jewish leaders rally to support Israel

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaking at a rally supporting Israel in Glencoe, Ill. on Tuesday,...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaking at a rally supporting Israel in Glencoe, Ill. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.(Maxwell Cotton | Illinois Governor's Office)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLENCOE (WGEM) - As fighting continues in Israel, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spent Tuesday at a rally supporting the besieged nation.

“We stand with Israel,” Pritzker said.

He and fellow Illinois leaders, including State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and 10th Congressional District Rep. Brad Schneider, reaffirmed their support for Israel at a rally at North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe.

“Prayers all called for but they are not enough, not nearly enough,” Pritzker said. “Children, students, elderly, mothers and fathers, innocents are dead and injured at the hands of Hamas.”

He praised the Biden administration’s response supporting Israel and President Joe Biden’s commitment to the Jewish state.

Pritzker said people should honor peaceful Palestinians but added it’s OK to be angry following the attacks by the Iran-backed terrorist organization.

“We are here at a synagogue where anger seems so unwelcome but how can we help ourselves? To anyone who thinks otherwise, let me be clear. There are many peace-loving Palestinians, and we must honor them, but Hamas, Hamas is a terrorist organization,” he said.

Schneider, a Democrat who represents Chicago’s northern suburbs in Congress, has a clear message for those supporting Hamas.

“Let me say this to those who cheer Hamas, who dance at the cold-blooded massacre of more than 1,000 people, who mock kidnapping, rape and torture, you cast your lot with barbarians, with terrorists.”

Pritzker also said at Tuesday’s rally he has put Illinois State Police and other law enforcement on alert for synagogues and other Jewish gathering places across the state. Law enforcement has not detected any immediate threats but remains vigilant.

