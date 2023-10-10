Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Looking for some spook-tacular plans? Here’s a full lineup of Halloween and fall-themed events happening in October throughout the Quad Cities Area.

Friday, Oct. 13

‘Freaky Friday the 13th Celebration’ with IRock 93.5, Halloween party

On Friday, Oct. 13, IRock 93.5 will be throwing a Halloween party.

When? Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where? The Pub in Milan, Ill., 426 1st Avenue West

How? Dress up in costume

Saturday, Oct. 14

Renew Moline and City of Moline to host family-friendly Fall Fest

Renew Moline and the City of Moline are kicking-off the Moline River Front + Centre Plan on Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BridgePointe 485 Building, 1 Montgomery Drive, with a family-friendly Fall Fest.

Participants can share their vision for Moline’s riverfront while enjoying trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, free professional family photos, live music, and a food truck from El Mariachi.

The initiative is led by the City of Moline, Renew Moline, and a multidisciplinary national team led by recently selected design firm MKSK.

What? Family-friendly Fall Fest with trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, free professional family photos, live music, and a food truck

When? Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where? BridgePointe 485 Building, 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, Ill.

Why? Event organizers say this planning and design process will create a compelling vision and implementation plan for a re-imagined Moline riverfront. The process will embrace engagement, community and ecological resilience, improving health and wellness for all ages, and catalyzing future investment within Moline Centre and along the Mississippi River

How? Enjoy a family-friendly fall event while giving feedback to the City of Moline for future development plans. Free parking will be available at the parking lot located adjacent to Montgomery Drive and 1st Avenue.

More info: Click here

Moline Fall Fest happening Oct. 14. (City of Moline)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Fall Spectacular Final Season Race at Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway

Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway has announced the “Fall Spectacular Race” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Speedway. This event is the final race of the season to be held at the speedway, according to event organizers.

What? An evening filled with action packed kart racing that will include a “Trick-or-Treat Trailer Hop” in the pits that will start at 4 p.m., with participating drivers and pit crews handing out candy to kids attending the event.

When? Saturday, Oct. 14, gates open at 2 p.m., trick-or-treat at 4 p.m.

Where? Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, 686 240th Street Viola, Ill.

Why? This event is the final race of the season to be held at the speedway

How? Kids are encouraged to bring a bag or bucket for trick-or-treating, and to wear a costume. Admission is $10 for spectator pit passes, driver registration is $40

Fall Spectacular Race at Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway. (kwqc)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Black Hawk College to host pumpkin auction to benefit Kewanee United Way

Get yourself a gorgeous gourd at the 2023 Stampede Auction of Champion Pumpkins on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Black Hawk College East Campus, event organizers say. Money raised will go to the Kewanee Area United Way.

What? Pumpkin auction to raise money for Kewanee Area United Way

When? Wednesday, Oct. 25, display starting at 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria in Building A. At noon, BHC Livestock Judging Team members will evaluate and critique the pumpkins, and long-time event auctioneer and BHC alum Bill LeSage will auction off the gourds

Where? Black Hawk College East Campus, located five miles south of Kewanee at 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva, in the cafeteria in Building A

Why? The event is sponsored by the BHC East Campus United Way team for fundraising fun

How? The public is invited to attend and watch the auction or join in the bidding. Enjoy lunch sponsored by Agri-Business Club Alumni. In-person bids only. No mail bids unless they are cash donations, according to event organizers.

Saturday, Oct. 28

The Village Zombie Run

Calling all ghosts and goblins The Village Zombie Run is back for a second year. It’s a family-friendly fun run and 5k.

What? The Village Zombie Run, family-friendly 5k with spooky route, mostly downhill

When? Saturday, Oct. 28

Where? The Village of East Davenport, after party at Kelso’s Corner

How? Dress up in costume

Additional information: Sign up and other details

Sunday, Oct. 29

City of Davenport Halloween Parade

Dress up in your favorite costume and gather with your family and friends in Downtown Davenport for the annual Halloween Parade.

What? City of Davenport Halloween Parade

When? Sunday, Oct. 29 beginning at 2 p.m.

Where? Downtown Davenport

How? Dress up in costume and receive Halloween candy from parade participants

Additional Info: Interested in participating or volunteering? Interested in participating or volunteering? Click here

City of Davenport Halloween Parade (kwqc)

Sunday, Oct. 29

Kick off Halloween festivities at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Mad Scientist Fun Day

The annual Mad Scientist Fun Day at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium returns for an afternoon of spooky fun for the whole family on Sunday, Oct. 29, according to event organizers. Take part in many “mad scientist” themed activities and trick-or-treating.

What? Mad Scientist Fun Day

When? Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entire campus is open from 9 a.m. to p.m.

Where? National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 East 3rd Street, Dubuque, Iowa

Why? Science experiments with dry ice, electricity, chemical reactions, and more will thrill children and adults of all ages, and additional activities with glow in the dark fun and special activities in the MakerSpace will also be available. A family-friendly educational event.

How? Children and families are encouraged to wear costumes and trick-or-treat around the River Museum and enjoy music from the Americana Band. An advance discounted rate is available for $15.95 for children and adults, and gusts can purchase these tickets online or at the Box Office prior to the event. Event admission will return to general admission the day of the event, so advance purchase is encouraged, event organizers said. Members’ admission is free.

Additional info: Daily Creature Features and History Highlights will run on their regular daily schedule, and sting ray feedings and 4D movies will still be available for an additional ticket. A link to purchase tickers and more information can be found, Daily Creature Features and History Highlights will run on their regular daily schedule, and sting ray feedings and 4D movies will still be available for an additional ticket. A link to purchase tickers and more information can be found, here

Monday, Oct. 9- Fall

‘All You Can Play’ Fall Golf Special at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course

The “All You Can Play” Fall Golf Special is back at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course with added benefits, according to city staff.

What? “All You Can Play” Fall Golf Special

When? Monday, Oct. 9 through the end of the golf season at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course with the exception of tournament days and during special events.

Where? Muscatine Municipal Golf Course

How? Players can play as many rounds as they like with a golf cart for just $30 per day, all day long. Coupons and other special offers cannot be combined with this program

Additional information: To book a tee time, call the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course at 563-263-4735 or To book a tee time, call the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course at 563-263-4735 or click here

