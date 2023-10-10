Iowa Hawkeye’s Caitlin Clark first college and female athlete to sign State Farm NIL deal

Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 10.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The possibilities are endless for Iowa Hawkeye’s Womens Basketball star Caitlin Clark. From being named Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year to taking the title of Naismith National Player of the Year, Clark can now add an NIL deal to her accolades.

Tuesday it was announced that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has become the first college and female athlete to sign an NIL deal with insurance company, State Farm.

Clark posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, “Honored to be the first college athlete joining team State Farm! So, where do I get the freshest khakis?”

Clark now joins a list of ambassadors for State Farm including other well-known athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The announcement of Clark’s NIL deal comes just days before Clark and the Hawkeyes preview what fans can expect for the 2023-24 season during an October scrimmage game. The event, ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ will be on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. vs. DePaul. Officials say the scrimmage will be broadcast on B1G+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

The 2023-24 Iowa women’s basketball regular season starts Nov. 6 when the Hawkeyes host Fairleigh Dickinson.

