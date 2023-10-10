Local hair professionals receive training in suicide prevention

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In recognition of Mental Health Month, a suicide prevention training session was held for local barbers and beauticians. The “look good, feel good” event aimed to destigmatize mental health care and encourage more people to seek help when they need it.

Carl Steward, who has been for many years, shares that a personal loss is the reason for his presence today.

“Losing a son to suicide, going through this already, definitely made me want to be involved, when they say they want to kind of touch on mental health in the community. It was like a must for me.”

A System Within a System (ASWAS), Scott County Kids, and Amerigroup Iowa partnered to offer QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) mental health training to local barbers and beauticians, helping them recognize suicide warning signs and provide effective ways to persuade and refer someone who may be facing a mental health crisis.

“Certain key words that you hear that you kind of know, that this a little deeper here, let me see if we can touch bases in a few different areas,” said Steward.

Barber shops have traditionally been regarded as a safe haven for people to share their experiences, especially people of color. Alarming statistics reveal that only 25% of African Americans seek mental health treatment.

“In the African American or the black culture it has been a problem, we feel a lot more comfortable when you talk to somebody that look like us,” said Sherwin Robinson, Owner of 4Sher Barber Shop. “So we’re trying to be more fluid in looking for people to come to this area, to be able to sit down with people like ourselves, and talk to things that we’d normally accustomed talking to.”

The training aims to empower local barbers and beauticians in our community to make a difference.

“Do they just need someone to listen, Or do they need someone to give some feedback,” said Bobby Williams, Owner of Devine Creations Barber Shop. “As we deal with so many different people, so many different experiences that if it’s a situation or a conversation that I did have before or dealt with, then I’m able to give some good help instead of just talking.”

After the training, free hair cuts were given out to young kids in the area.

