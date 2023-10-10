New and improved radio network system up and running in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - This upgrade is said to improve call and response times for responder personal and allow for better communication among fire, law enforcement and medical providers.

This system will allow Cedar County to have better communication with their neighboring counties and county staff say they are excited to see this project completed and its use will ultimately benefit all of the residents of Cedar County.

Out with the old and in with the new, a significant infrastructure project that has been three and half years in the making is finally up and running in Cedar County.

“This is a huge upgrade for them,” Ben Engle, Senior RF Technician for RACOM Corporation said. “They’ve been fighting with, like I said old technology on their radio system for quite a while now, with this new technology with the better coverage, this is going to be great for their responders to be able to talk to their dispatch center, anywhere in the county.”

Cedar County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jon Bell says with the old system, they had instances were people could not be reached, issues with redundancy and the system going down and with this upgrade those issues should not be a factor.

“We have a new system in place that is over 99% reception and all the areas tested in the county,” Bell said. “And of course, that just translates to safety, and the safety of our residents, and then also not only safety of our residents, but also safety of fire, EMS and law.”

Even though the county did take a bit of a tax increase with this upgrade Cedar County Emergency Management Director, Jodi Freet says it was much needed and overdue improvement, that the community has responded well to so far.

“Unfortunately, with any new infrastructure project, there is a little bit of an increase in tax to pay for it,” Freet said. “The overwhelming response is, this is something state or county has needed for 10, 15 years, a build out of a system that fits us and fits our needs so, we’ve had very positive impact from community members.”

RACOM Corporation, the company responsible for the install said having known what Cedar County has gone through in the past with radio trouble, it’s a great feeling to have them on board with this new system that’s going to be safe for the responders and the public.

This project cost the county $8.6 million and the funding came from an essential services bond.

