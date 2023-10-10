Potential soggy stretch of weather ahead this week

Temps and will be impacted by rain and wind
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a frosty and chilly start we will enjoy a day filled with sun and highs in the mid to low 60s ahead of what is going to be an active remainder of the week. A warm front will lift north into the area tonight allowing for showers and rain to develop ahead of it. This front will then stall out in our area leading to soggy, breezy and wet conditions, especially north of I-80 for a few days. While the placement of the front is still to be determined, areas that are wet may only be in the 50s while areas south of the front are dry and in the 60s and 70s. Thus, we are taking the forecast on a day by day basis. Areas that see rain may pick up well over 2″. Stay tuned.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 62º. Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers develop.  Low: 39º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 60º.

