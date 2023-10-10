Pups on the Patio fundraiser to be held for K9 Kindness

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Help raise funds for medical and surgery needs for Miss Angel and other rescue dogs in K9 Kindness’s care at the Pups on the Patio fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held at Grasshoppers Gatherings, 208 N. Cody Road Friday from 4-7 p.m., according to a media release from Visit LeClaire.

The event will include food, beverages, live music by Pat Moore, jewelry, doggie treats, bath and beauty items, handmade dog-related items, sweet rescue dogs and K9 Kindness will have a raffle with prizes, according to Visit LeClaire.

Sponsors and vendors include; Grasshoppers Gatherings, Kneaded Kindness Bakery, Fig and Willow Charcuterie, Vintage Wine Bar, Two Gems Jewelry, Ametrine Apothecary, and Rewarded Rescues. According to Visit LeClaire, the businesses will be donating some of the proceeds from the event to K9 Kindness.

K9 Kindness Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and adoption of all breeds of dogs with a commitment to providing appropriate veterinary care and treatment in foster settings, according to the release. Find more information about K9 Kindness at www.k9kindnessrescue.org.

