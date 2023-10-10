Pups on the Patio fundraiser to be held for K9 Kindness

Help raise funds for medical and surgery needs for Miss Angel and other rescue dogs in K9 Kindness’s care at the Pups on the Patio fundraiser.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Help raise funds for medical and surgery needs for Miss Angel and other rescue dogs in K9 Kindness’s care at the Pups on the Patio fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held at Grasshoppers Gatherings, 208 N. Cody Road Friday from 4-7 p.m., according to a media release from Visit LeClaire.

The event will include food, beverages, live music by Pat Moore, jewelry, doggie treats, bath and beauty items, handmade dog-related items, sweet rescue dogs and K9 Kindness will have a raffle with prizes, according to Visit LeClaire.

Sponsors and vendors include; Grasshoppers Gatherings, Kneaded Kindness Bakery, Fig and Willow Charcuterie, Vintage Wine Bar, Two Gems Jewelry, Ametrine Apothecary, and Rewarded Rescues. According to Visit LeClaire, the businesses will be donating some of the proceeds from the event to K9 Kindness.

K9 Kindness Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and adoption of all breeds of dogs with a commitment to providing appropriate veterinary care and treatment in foster settings, according to the release. Find more information about K9 Kindness at www.k9kindnessrescue.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees

Latest News

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse
Partial ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will be visible in the QC Oct. 14
Help raise funds for medical and surgery needs for Miss Angel and other rescue dogs in K9...
Pups on the Patio fundraiser to be held for K9 Kindness
Police lights road
1 woman injured in rural Stockton crash Monday
Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 10.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Oct. 10, a.m.