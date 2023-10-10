TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -Rent A Dad QC is not your typical local home improvement service. They concentrate on jobs that are too small for bigger contracting companies but too big for average DIYers (or something the homeowner couldn’t finish).

Watch the interview to learn more about the services offered and some of the before and after results after projects have been completed for/with customers.

For more information, call 815-508-7450 or email RentADadQC@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook here.

