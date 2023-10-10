Townsquare Media: Halloween Party with IRock 93.5

On Friday the 13th, IRock 93.5 will be throwing a Halloween party.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, Oct. 13, IRock 93.5 will be throwing a Halloween party.

It is the ‘Freaky Friday the 13th Celebration’ and Ryan McCreddon says the party will be held at The Pub in Milan, 426 1st Avenue West.

Ryan also says there will be prizes to win and guests are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costume. There will be a cash prize for best costume too.

