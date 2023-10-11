Affordable Metal Manufacturing for new roofing options that last a lifetime

Affordable Metal Manufacturing
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Affordable Metal Manufacturing, 303 Cleveland Street, Muscatine, enlightens viewers about metal roofing alternatives during this time in the QCA where many homeowners are replacing roofs due to storm damage sustained over the last couple of years.

An interesting detail that might surprise most folks is that metal roofing systems last a lifetime. The paint on the metal should last 40 years and will eventually need repainting. Compare that to shingled roofs which are commonly replaced every 10, 15, to 20 years.

Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim to provide the necessary accessories for the agricultural, residential, and light commercial markets. Custom cut-to-length metal saves the customer valuable installation cost, time and money with short lead times.

Customers who seek quotes are surprised that these metal alternatives are priced similarly to shingled roofs.

For more details, visit Affordable Metal Manufacturing online at https://www.affordablemetalmfg.com/ or call 563-264-8212.

