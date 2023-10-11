Buffalo Pumpkin Farm invites public to experience activities during fall season

By Joushua Blount
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Buffalo Pumpkin Farm is open every day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. until Halloween for the public to enjoy every fall activity it has to offer.

Managers of the farm says there are several activities for families to enjoy including pumpkin and face painting, a petting zoo and a market where people can buy pumpkins and fruits that were grown on the farm.

Staff members say the farm has been in owner’s Bob Kautz family for decades. “That’s one of the really unique, special things about the farm here is that the owner grew up on the farm. I’m the manager but the owner is 78 and this has been in his family since the 1860s and he grew up here with his family. And he just loves having a place for kids to come and be on a farm and experience being in a farm atmosphere,” said Angela Gadzik, Buffalo Pumpkin Farm manager.

Buffalo Pumpkin Farm says the public does not have to pay an admission fee but only have to pay for activities they decide to do.

KWQC’s TV 6 News Joushua Blount spoke to the farm staff on Wednesday and tried some activities out.

