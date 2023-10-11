Clinton faces more opposition to proposed housing project

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A proposed supportive housing project is facing more opposition from neighbors as community leaders scramble to utilize grant money that expires Nov. 30.

After the first site was rejected by city council last month, organizers selected DeWitt Park as their second option. However, upon hearing the news, residents of an adjacent apartment complex to the park are opposed to the idea.

Clinton’s mayor, Scott Maddasion, supports the project, and helps explain why it is important for the city.

“This is going to be a supportive housing program,” said Maddasion, “which is going to allow folks to come in, get the services that they need.” He added, “Whether it’s a single person or a family and then work their way so they can get back out to to a place on their own and really kind of set themselves up for success as they’re going into the future.”

Residents living in the adjacent apartment complex to the park voiced their opposition at City Hall Tuesday evening.

Joetta Walker was one of them. Her main concern is losing the park.

“They’re gonna take down all the trees, everything,” said Walker, “and people go walk over there with their dogs. I’ve seen it when I wait for the bus.”

Other residents said they were concerned about safety and cleanliness. However, the Executive Director of the United Way of Clinton, Andy Green, argues that this is a common misconception surrounding supportive or affordable housing projects.

“This is a residence, these people will be living in a residence,” said Green, “and getting help in this facility.” He added, “these people should not be stigmatized because they are homeless, or were homeless.”

One of the directors at the YWCA, Michelle Plasschaert, assures the public that they have considered all potential impacts to the neighborhood. The YWCA is the organization at the head of the proposed housing facility.

“We’re not going into this just blindly,” said Plasschaert, “we know what support needs to be in place and what needs to happen to make it operate smoothly.”

Before city council can vote to approve this project, it must go through two public hearings. Those in favor of keeping the park as it stands today, and those that want to see the supportive housing project get built, will have their opportunity to make their case.

