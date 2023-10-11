Clinton faces more opposition to proposed housing project

Clinton facing more opposition to housing project
By Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A proposed supportive housing project is facing more opposition from neighbors as community leaders scramble to utilize grant money that expires Nov. 30.

After the first site was rejected by city council last month, organizers selected DeWitt Park as their second option. However, upon hearing the news, residents of an adjacent apartment complex to the park are opposed to the idea.

Clinton’s mayor, Scott Maddasion, supports the project, and helps explain why it is important for the city.

“This is going to be a supportive housing program,” said Maddasion, “which is going to allow folks to come in, get the services that they need.” He added, “Whether it’s a single person or a family and then work their way so they can get back out to to a place on their own and really kind of set themselves up for success as they’re going into the future.”

Residents living in the adjacent apartment complex to the park voiced their opposition at City Hall Tuesday evening.

Joetta Walker was one of them. Her main concern is losing the park.

“They’re gonna take down all the trees, everything,” said Walker, “and people go walk over there with their dogs. I’ve seen it when I wait for the bus.”

Other residents said they were concerned about safety and cleanliness. However, the Executive Director of the United Way of Clinton, Andy Green, argues that this is a common misconception surrounding supportive or affordable housing projects.

“This is a residence, these people will be living in a residence,” said Green, “and getting help in this facility.” He added, “these people should not be stigmatized because they are homeless, or were homeless.”

One of the directors at the YWCA, Michelle Plasschaert, assures the public that they have considered all potential impacts to the neighborhood. The YWCA is the organization at the head of the proposed housing facility.

“We’re not going into this just blindly,” said Plasschaert, “we know what support needs to be in place and what needs to happen to make it operate smoothly.”

Before city council can vote to approve this project, it must go through two public hearings. Those in favor of keeping the park as it stands today, and those that want to see the supportive housing project get built, will have their opportunity to make their case.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that...
1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities
Los Agaves Davenport locations
Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees

Latest News

Voters in Davenport headed to the polls Tuesday for primary elections. The results of the...
Davenport primary results released
Voters in Davenport headed to the polls Tuesday for primary elections.
Davenport primary results released
Decluttering your home for fall.
Simplified Spaces: Declutter for Fall
Frost north Wednesday morning with rain to follow during the day.
First Alert Forecast - Frost north Wednesday morning with rain to follow during the day.
1
New and improved radio network system up and running in Cedar County