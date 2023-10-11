Clinton Fire Departemnt acquires additional automated CPR devices

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Fire Department (CFD) has received a $47,181 grant from the 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant program to purchase three LUCAS Chest Compression units, in addition to the single LUCAS device already in use by the department. The LUCAS Chest Auto-Compression System provides consistent, high-quality chest compressions for cardiac arrest patients for extended periods of time.

Martiece Coleman, a firefighter paramedic explained how LUCAS can be more effective in critical situations.

“This piece of equipment can perform in place of 10 men when it comes down to actually providing care for a patient that is in need of CPR and breathing, this right here alone can take away 10 minutes.”

Unlike human caregivers, the LUCAS device can provide effective chest compressions during prolonged resuscitation attempts without getting tired.

“It does not get tired. Human beings people get tired after providing five minutes of high quality chest compressions. That machine there. It’ll go until the battery dies out. And by that time we already have the patient at the hospital,” said Coleman.

While manual CPR provides a blood flow rate of 30% to 40% to the brain, the LUCAS device increases the blood flow rate to 60%. According to Coleman, with the LUCAS device providing the necessary chest compressions, it ultimately frees first responders to focus on other lifesaving duties, and enables them to provide high-quality patient care by addressing any underlying conditions.

The CFD put the LUCAS Chest Compression System devices into service on October 5, with a device placed inside each one of their ambulances.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.