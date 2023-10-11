Davenport man sentenced in fentanyl overdose of child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to prison in connection to a fentanyl overdose of a child that happened in Oct. 2021.

Kathan Daniel Wiley, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl which resulted in the overdose of an 18-month-old child, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa. Wiley had blue pills stamped with “M30″ with the intent to distribute those pills, which an 18-month-old ingested. The child stopped breathing as a result of ingesting the fentanyl, but was able to be revived by medical professionals.

A jury found Wiley guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, relating to the overdose of the child in April 2023.

According to the media release, others charged as part of the conspiracy include Linder Kai, Jordan Thomas Hooper, Austen Michael Thomas, and Marshall Matthew James Carver.

