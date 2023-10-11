Davenport primary results released

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters in Davenport headed to the polls Tuesday for primary elections. The results of the primary determine who will face-off one-on-one for the mayor’s office and city council seats.

The top two nominees in each category to receive votes will make it onto the election ballot.

Candidates include:

For mayor: Ken Croken, Mike Matson, Yvonne M Collins and Brandon Westmoreland.

For Ward 2 alderman: Judith Lee, John Paustian and Tim Dunn.

For Ward 3 alderman: Paul T Vasquez, Don Hesseltine, Todd Allen Pirck, Marion Meginnis and DeWayne L Simons.

For Ward 4 alderman: Jade Burkholder, Robby Ortiz and Caleb Arthur Shelbourn.

For Ward 7 alderman: William Pamperin, Mhisho Lynch, Scott Ryder and Derek Cornette.

Results indicate:

For Mayor:

Ken Croken: 1,422 votes

Mike Matson: 1,774 votes

Yvonne M Collins: 507 votes

Brandon Westmoreland: 311 votes

Based off the primary votes it will be a showdown between Ken Croken with 35 percent of the votes and Mike Matson with 44 percent of the votes for mayor in the November election.

For Ward 2:

Judith Lee: 158 votes

John Paustian: 90 votes

Tim Dunn: 201 votes

Judith Lee with 35 percent of the votes and Tim Dunn with 45 percent of the votes will advance to the November election for Ward 2 alderman.

For Ward 3:

Paul T Vasquez: 59 votes

Don Hesseltine: 52 votes

Todd Allen Pirck: 34 votes

Marion Meginnis: 289 votes

DeWayne L Simons: 47 votes

Paul T. Vasquez with 12 percent of the votes and Marion Meginnis with 60 percent of the votes will advance to the November election for Ward 3 alderman.

For Ward 4:

Jade Burkholder: 182 votes

Robby Ortiz: 174 votes

Caleb Arthur Shelbourn: 93 votes

Jade Burkholder with 41 percent of the votes and Robby Ortiz with 39 percent of the votes will advance to the November election for Ward 4 alderman.

For Ward 7:

William Pamperin: 97 votes

Mhisho Lynch: 235 votes

Scott Ryder: 176 votes

Derek Cornette: 78 votes

Mhisho Lynch with 40 percent of the votes and Scott Ryder with 30 percent of the votes will advance to the November election for Ward 7 alderman.

The results of the primary election follow turmoil on the city council as Ald. Robby Ortiz is suing Ald. Tim Kelly for defamation after Kelly alleged Ortiz had used a racial slur. Former Ald. Derek Cornette is suing the city after he was ousted by the council last month. Both Ortiz and Cornette face primary challengers.

According to the results of the primary, Former Ald. Derek Cornette will not advance to the November ballot.

However, according to the primary results, Ald. Robby Ortiz will advance to the November ballot.

In all, according to unofficial results, turnout at the primary election was 5.72%.

Additional election resources include the following:

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.