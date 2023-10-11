Deputies find unusual pizza topping during traffic stop

Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.
Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROSAMOND, Calif. (Gray News) – Deputies in California found an unusual topping on a pizza during a vehicle search – a gun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Rosamond area on Tuesday and found the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a warrant and previous weapons violations.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5...
While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns – one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Deputies said they arrested Carson and the three passengers in the vehicle. All four were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility on multiple weapon and drug charges.

